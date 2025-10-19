Luxury carmakers rev up festive cheer with reduced prices, festival offers

India's leading luxury carmakers have rolled out a slew of attractive festival offers to tap into the strong consumer demand surrounding the Dhanteras and Diwali period. This year, the sentiment is amplified by favourable GST reforms, leading to price reductions and finance schemes across the premium segment.
Industry experts note that reduced GST rates and bundled festive discounts have made this an opportune time for buyers. “In the luxury segment, discounts are often packaged with benefits such as service, extended warranty, and interest subvention. This is a good window for buyers, though similar offers are likely to return around December and March,” said Anurag Singh, Advisor, Primus Partners.
Luxury carmakers are rolling out these offers even as India’s premium vehicle market lost some steam in the first half of 2025. Industry experts attributed the slowdown to stock market volatility and global geopolitical tensions that made buyers cautious. According to industry estimates, around 22,900 luxury cars were sold in the first six months of the year — up just 1.8 per cent from the same period in 2024.
BMW Group India has launched its “Joy Days” campaign, offering reduced ex-showroom prices by up to ₹13.6 lakh following GST 2.0 implementation, along with flexible finance options through BMW Smart Finance. Customers can also benefit from Bullet and Balloon Payment Plans, Assured Buyback, and interest rates as low as 6.75 per cent.
“This year, it’s going to be even more special as customers can take double advantage of exclusive financial offers and reduced prices,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, president and CEO, BMW Group India.
Mercedes-Benz India’s “Dream Days” campaign, running until October 31, offers EMIs starting at 1 per cent of the ex-showroom price, zero down payment options, trade-in benefits, and seasonal payment plans. The initiative also includes curated experiences and customer engagement events across key cities such as Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kochi.
Audi India, meanwhile, has introduced its “Journeys of Imagination” campaign under its “Journey with Audi” platform. “The festive season not only celebrates tradition and togetherness but also fuels demand in the luxury automotive segment,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India. The company is offering low-EMI finance options and a new buyback programme to enhance ownership experiences.