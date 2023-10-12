Luxury carmakers woo customers with curated experiences, foreign trips

Earlier in October, Mercedes Benz India treated car owners to a soaring experience over the Sahyadri range in Cessna aircrafts at Aamby Valley, near Pune. In a luxurious touch, the company had not only reserved the Aamby Valley airstrip but also organised a watch assembly session with Swiss luxury watchmaker, IWC.

“Enthusiasts meticulously disassembled and then reassembled the IWC watches,” shared Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes Benz India. He highlighted recent multi-city dinners they held, featuring Michelin two-star chefs from Milan for top-end vehicle (TEV) customers.

“These customers typically own multiple Mercedes Benz cars. Meeting one who has nine Mercedes vehicles wasn't unusual. They crave curated, unique experiences - the kind that's beyond the reach of mere money,” explained Iyer.

This attention to TEV customers has its reasons. TEVs, priced above Rs 1 crore, now constitute 25 per cent of Mercedes Benz India's total sales and show faster growth than the company's overall offerings. From January to September this year, TEV sales surged by 22 per cent, outpacing the 11 per cent growth of the brand's entire range. The company sold 12,768 new cars in this period.

Rival German luxury automakers, Audi and BMW, are also courting discerning customers with bespoke experiences. These range from music festivals like BMW's Joytown to unique chef sessions. Audi, for instance, showcased sustainable cooking with Chef Prateek Sadhu. They've also offered drive experiences in foreign locales, letting patrons drift on ice in Finland and Austria, and hosting events like the BMW Golf Cup 2023 and BMW MotoGP.

Recounting the recent launch of the AMG G-63 Grand Edition, Iyer revealed, “We priced these units at Rs 4 crore, exclusive to existing Mercedes customers. Within just six minutes online, they were all booked. Now, over 90 customers are waitlisted.”

Many luxury vehicle buyers are repeat customers. Iyer noted that a significant number are second-generation owners, some as young as in their early 30s, who are diving directly into the super-luxury car segment.

Highlighting Audi India's approach, a spokesperson stated, “Our goal is redefining luxury beyond just cars. We've already conducted over six tailor-made events in the past nine months.” The brand also offers select car owners a unique ice-driving experience in Austria and Finland. Audi India reported an 88 per cent growth in sales for the first nine months of 2023, selling 5,530 units, primarily driven by its SUV lineup.

Similarly, BMW recorded its highest ever half-yearly sales with 5,867 units sold between January and June 2023.