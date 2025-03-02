Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Luxury cars, electric vehicles hit fast lane in the South as demand rises

Luxury cars, electric vehicles hit fast lane in the South as demand rises

In 2024 alone, South India saw the highest rise in sales in the luxury segment, with Tamil Nadu reportedly registering a 19.3 per cent increase in premium car registrations from 2022-23

Sohini DasShine Jacob Mumbai/Chennai
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Amid reports that global automotive giant Tesla is scouting for land to set up its manufacturing unit in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh,  industry experts and government officials believe the region’s well-developed electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem and rising demand for premium vehicles make it an attractive proposition for the US luxury carmaker.
 
The company is also scouting for land in Maharashtra and Gujarat, but experts stress that the lion’s share of the growing demand for luxury automotive manufacturers is coming from South India.
 
“The EV ecosystem and luxury car demand are highest in the South; Tesla
