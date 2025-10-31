Friday, October 31, 2025 | 09:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti Suzuki India ready to rejig line-up as small cars regain traction

Maruti Suzuki India ready to rejig line-up as small cars regain traction

Since the Indian government reduced GST on small cars on September 22, the small car segment's share in Maruti's overall sales has risen to more than 25 per cent, up from 16.6 per cent earlier in FY26

Maruti Suzuki India, Maruti Suzuki
premium

Following the GST reduction, he expects the rebound in hatchback demand to continue through the rest of the financial year, lifting the broader industry.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) is open to adjusting its product launch strategy if the sharp surge in small car sales seen since the reduction in goods and services tax (GST) continues, its Chairman R C Bhargava said on Friday. The ongoing boom, he said, could even encourage other automakers to bring hatchbacks back into their line-ups.
 
On Wednesday, Toshihiro Suzuki, president of MSIL’s parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation, had said in Tokyo that MSIL is planning to launch eight sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the next five to six years as it wants to reach
Topics : Maruti Suzuki Auto Auto sales Small Cars
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon