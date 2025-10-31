Maruti Suzuki India ready to rejig line-up as small cars regain traction

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) is open to adjusting its product launch strategy if the sharp surge in small car sales seen since the reduction in goods and services tax (GST) continues, its Chairman R C Bhargava said on Friday. The ongoing boom, he said, could even encourage other automakers to bring hatchbacks back into their line-ups.

On Wednesday, Toshihiro Suzuki, president of MSIL’s parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation, had said in Tokyo that MSIL is planning to launch eight sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the next five to six years as it wants to reach