New model should help double our market share to 30%: Ather's Tarun Mehta

Ather Energy is taking on its rivals, both in ICE (internal combustion engine) and electric, with its entry level 450S priced at Rs 1.29 lakh. With deliveries to start at the end of this month, Ather Energy founder Tarun Mehta talks of his strategy to increase volumes, competition, and the impact of reducing subsidies under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles-II, or FAME-II, in an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta. Edited excerpts.

What is the market segment you are tapping for the 450S and why?