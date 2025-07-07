Monday, July 07, 2025 | 11:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech hegemony: Now, China's rare-earth experts face travel restrictions

Tech hegemony: Now, China's rare-earth experts face travel restrictions

This move by China means Indian auto companies will be left with only one option - to import the full motors powered by the magnets - which will only increase the cost of the vehicle

China is also ensuring that their domination in the processing of rare earths and making the magnets is not impacted.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Just a few days after Foxconn recalled Chinese technicians and engineers from iPhone factories in India, the next big squeeze is on preventing experts working in the rare earth magnet space from going abroad. 
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has asked their rare earth companies for a list of employees with expertise and research capabilities in the complex processing of rare earths as well as in making the magnets. The move is aimed at ensuring that such experts are under scrutiny and that they don’t travel abroad and leak out crucial technology in an area where China dominates the global
