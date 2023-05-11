Electrification of Fleet: NITI sets FY31 target for Ola, Uber in green push

These numbers are a part of a yet-to-be-released study by NITI Aayog in collaboration with Uber and Ola across cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune.

For two-wheelers, the target is to achieve 30 per cent of EVs in the fleet, while for four-wheelers the aim is 20 per cent. However, half of the total three-wheeler fleet registered on these apps should be electric by 2030-31, according to the goals set.