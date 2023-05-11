Electrification of Fleet: NITI sets FY31 target for Ola, Uber in green push

In the latest push to electric vehicles (EVs) to meet climate goals, government think tank NITI Aayog has come up with yearly targets for ride-hailing apps for electrifying their fleet by 2030-31, according to government sources.
For two-wheelers, the target is to achieve 30 per cent of EVs in the fleet, while for four-wheelers the aim is 20 per cent. However, half of the total three-wheeler fleet registered on these apps should be electric by 2030-31, according to the goals set.
These numbers are a part of a yet-to-be-released study by NITI Aayog in collaboration with Uber and Ola across cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune.
