PVs in top gear as rural growth back on track; inventory levels decline

PVs in top gear as rural growth back on track; inventory levels decline

OEMs feel consumption in this segment will continue to grow this year

Representative Image | Photo: Bloomberg

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Rural growth in passenger vehicles (PVs) is back in 2025 with rural retail sales in January clocking an 18.75 per cent growth.
 
Moreover, with single-digit growth in PV dispatches in January — when overall retail growth was a strong 15.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) — the inventory levels of top original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have come down too.
 
For example, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), the country’s largest PV player, now has only 18-20 days of dealer inventory.
 
A senior company executive said the rural market saw growth towards January 2025 — rural sales grew by 15.5 per cent last month.
