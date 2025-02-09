PVs in top gear as rural growth back on track; inventory levels decline

Rural growth in passenger vehicles (PVs) is back in 2025 with rural retail sales in January clocking an 18.75 per cent growth.

Moreover, with single-digit growth in PV dispatches in January — when overall retail growth was a strong 15.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) — the inventory levels of top original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have come down too.

For example, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), the country’s largest PV player, now has only 18-20 days of dealer inventory.

A senior company executive said the rural market saw growth towards January 2025 — rural sales grew by 15.5 per cent last month.