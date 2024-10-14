Q2 result preview: 2Ws and 3Ws likely drivers of auto sector growth

Automotive retail sales, in volume terms, for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) were a mixed bag in Q2FY25.



On the one hand, two-wheelers experienced 4.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in sales volume, and three-wheeler sales rose by 4.9 per cent Y-o-Y, buoyed by robust rural demand. On the other, passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined by 5.1 per cent Y-o-Y, hit by subdued consumer sentiment and high inventory, while commercial veh­icles (CVs) slipped 3.8 per cent, affected by low government spending and seasonal challenges.



According to Motilal Oswal (MOSL) analysts, PV inventory le­vels have increased amid weaker retail