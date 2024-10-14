Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / Q2 result preview: 2Ws and 3Ws likely drivers of auto sector growth

Q2 result preview: 2Ws and 3Ws likely drivers of auto sector growth

Muted PV, CV sales volume in Q2 may reflect in performance of segment leaders

two wheeler bikes auto sales
Premium

Representative Picture

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Automotive retail sales, in volume terms, for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) were a mixed bag in Q2FY25.
 
On the one hand, two-wheelers experienced 4.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in sales volume, and three-wheeler sales rose by 4.9 per cent Y-o-Y, buoyed by robust rural demand. On the other, passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined by 5.1 per cent Y-o-Y, hit by subdued consumer sentiment and high inventory, while commercial veh­icles (CVs) slipped 3.8 per cent, affected by low government spending and seasonal challenges.

According to Motilal Oswal (MOSL) analysts, PV inventory le­vels have increased amid weaker retail
Topics : Passenger vehicle commercial vehicle

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon