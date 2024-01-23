Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Automotive companies likely to report buoyant Q3 revenue growth of 18%

Prabhudas Lilladher expects the companies under its coverage to report an aggregate revenue growth of 20 percent YoY (including Jaguar-Land Rover) and 16 percent (excluding JLR)

used car, second-hand cars, auto demand, automobile, cars, vehicles
Premium

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 6:24 PM IST
Automotive companies are expected to report strong revenue growth of 17-18 per cent, resulting in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) improvement of 36 per cent during the third quarter of 2023-24 (FY24).

This would be led by double-digit volume growth by two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and continued surge in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment. The margins would also be helped by benign commodity prices, analysts feel.

Prabhudas Lilladher analysts said that during the third quarter, the auto industry witnessed overall strong double-digit growth in volumes of 17 per cent. It is on the back of strong

Also Read

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Auto sales up 9% in August, PV inventory at an all-time high: FADA

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Auto retail sales up 10% in July; three-wheelers at record pace: Fada

PM Narendra Modi launches Rs 13,000-crore 'PM Vishwakarma scheme'

Passenger vehicle segment to see record 18-20% growth in FY24: Report

Hero forays into mid-weight category with Mavrick 440: Check price, specs

BNC Motors plans to expand dealership network to over 300 outlets this year

Tesla price cuts, delivery plan, CEO pay in focus ahead of results

Average selling price of passenger vehicles in India up by 50% in 5 years

Topics : Auto makers Auto sector automobile manufacturer Automobile automobile sales Auto firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon