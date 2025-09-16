Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 10:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Rare-earth squeeze puts electric two-wheeler firms, suppliers at odds

Rare-earth squeeze puts electric two-wheeler firms, suppliers at odds

OEMs seek temporary exemption to keep subsidy and avoid shutdowns

Some OEMs have even given undertakings that they will withhold subsidy claims if they fail to meet the 50 per cent localisation norm, while others have told the government they will not seek subsidies at all.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Electric two-wheeler (e2W) companies are upset with some of their suppliers of heavy rare-earth magnet–powered electric motors, who have objected to their proposal — under consideration by the government — that would allow e2W original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) an exemption from localisation norms on electric motors, thereby enabling them to continue receiving the ₹5,000-per-vehicle subsidy. 
A senior executive at an e2W manufacturer said, “We are being deprived of the subsidy because of opposition from automotive (auto) component players. All we’re doing is sending sub-assemblies to China, where they are fitted with rare earth magnets and 
then shipped back until rare earth
