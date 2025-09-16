Rare-earth squeeze puts electric two-wheeler firms, suppliers at odds

Electric two-wheeler (e2W) companies are upset with some of their suppliers of heavy rare-earth magnet–powered electric motors, who have objected to their proposal — under consideration by the government — that would allow e2W original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) an exemption from localisation norms on electric motors, thereby enabling them to continue receiving the ₹5,000-per-vehicle subsidy.

A senior executive at an e2W manufacturer said, “We are being deprived of the subsidy because of opposition from automotive (auto) component players. All we’re doing is sending sub-assemblies to China, where they are fitted with rare earth magnets and

then shipped back until rare earth