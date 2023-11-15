Over Rs 300 crore FAME-II subsidy stuck on Aadhar card, RC mismatch

Over Rs 300 crore of FAME 2 subsidy, which has to be disbursed to auto companies, especially those manufacturing electric two-wheelers, is stuck because of a mismatch between the vehicle buyers’ name as per their Aadhaar card and that in the registration certificate (RC), according to auto players.

The two documents have to be submitted along with the invoice by the manufacturer to the government and the Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) to claim the subsidy. IFCI administers FAME 2 on behalf of the government.

The issue is two-fold. In states like Maharashtra, a person’s father's name is often their middle name. While the Aadhaar card reflects this tradition, at the time of the registration of a vehicle, the