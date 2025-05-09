Friday, May 09, 2025 | 01:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Siam seeks six-month rare earth supply lifeline to keep EVs rolling

Siam seeks six-month rare earth supply lifeline to keep EVs rolling

Such a move would eliminate the need for Indian importers to seek clearance for each shipment - a process both tedious and time-consuming

The industry fears these rules will disrupt magnet imports from China, which are vital for EV motors.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 12:54 AM IST

Automotive companies, through the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), have requested the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) to engage with the Chinese government — via the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) — to grant a six-month approval to a specific Chinese exporter to ship the same rare earth materials to the same Indian importer. The request follows China’s new and complex “export control order” on rare earths, including magnets essential for electric vehicles (EVs).
  Such a move would eliminate the need for Indian importers to seek clearance for each shipment — a process both tedious and time-consuming.
 
Topics : Siam automobile industry Ministry of External Affairs

