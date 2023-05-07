close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Statsguru: Six charts explain road ahead for electric vehicles in India

The two-wheeler segment, which helped propel sales in 2022, was also the reason for the slowdown in April

Anoushka Sawhney
Electric vehicle
Premium

Electric vehicle

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The April vehicle sales numbers indicate a slowdown in momentum after a record-breaking year that propelled India into being one of the world’s largest markets for electric vehicles (EVs).
The two-wheeler segment, which helped propel sales in 2022, was also the reason for the slowdown in April. Nearly 20,000 fewer units were sold in April. One of the reasons for this is said to be the controversy related to companies claiming subsidies without meeting requirements for sourcing parts locally. This resulted in overall vehicle sales falling by a fifth (chart 1).

Chart
Or

Also Read

Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

Crude oil prices can rise up to $110 a barrel in 2023, say analysts

Risks to the market rally are rising; oil stocks a good bet: Chris Wood

Strong support for MCX Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,850, Natural Gas at Rs 475

E2W makers gear up for scale, hope FAME will continue to fuel operations

EV sales across categories see yearly rise in April, shows FADA data

A year into vehicle scrappage policy, car junkyards see low scrap value

April auto retail sales drop of 4% on decline in two-wheeler demand

KTM India launched a more accessible 390 Adventure V with low seat variant

Topics : Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India Crude oil consumption

First Published: May 07 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BSF vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K's Poonch, one killed, six injured

accident, BSF accident
1 min read

Congress dividing people while BJP seeking votes for development: Pramod

Pramod Sawant
2 min read
Premium

Free (the) speech: 475 sedition cases registered between 2014 and 2021

jail, prison
2 min read

Sedition law: Pressure on the government is building up to amend it

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Electing SAD candidate from Jalandhar will be homage to Parkash: Sukhbir

Amritsar: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal during the inaugural meeting of the 11-member committee, set to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah seeking release of Sikh prisoners, in Amritsar, Thursday, May 19, 2022
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Birla builds a billion-dollar apparel chain with a series of M&As

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)
3 min read

Coal India Q4 profit drops 18% on wage bill; record net profit in FY23

CIL
4 min read
Premium

Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
3 min read

Very poor messaging: Buffett criticises US govt handling of banking crisis

Warren Buffett
2 min read

World trade data shows early signs of 'reglobalisation' across countries

Chart
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon