Steeling a march: Big Boys of steel pushing pedal to drive future mobility

Steel was the most common raw material when Henry Ford’s Model T first rolled off in 1908. More than a century later, it remains unchanged for the automotive industry.

The success of Ford’s Model T, credited with “putting the world on wheels” was, in part, attributed to the use of the lightweight, high-strength steel frame. In the years that followed, the alloy has had a significant presence in automobiles.

The Indian automobile industry, the third largest in the world, is poised to take a leap. In the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), Indian carmakers touched a new high with 4.23