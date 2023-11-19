Sensex (-0.28%)
Stock pile-up, dip in sales: Carmakers extend festive sops beyond Diwali

An industry source added that the sector is fearing lower sales in November and December

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
Carmakers are extending their offers beyond the festive season this time, some till the end of November, while others are set to come up with fresh offers for December, mainly for entry-level vehicles. According to industry experts, this may be looking at a possible dip in demand, after a good festive season, and a rise in inventory to a record level of 63-66 days.

“Last month, dispatches were around 390,000 units and dealer stock went up to 63-66 days. Diwali is over and we have seen single-digit growth in the passenger car segment during the season. Almost all companies are extending festive offers for entry-level, sedan, and hatchback segments. The dispatches have to come down, and then only stock correction

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

