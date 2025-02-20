Suzuki Motor Corporation to embark on Rs 69,200 crore India drive

Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) has unveiled an ambitious road map for India, earmarking ¥1,200 billion (₹69,201 crore) for its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) between FY26 and FY31. The corpus will be directed towards expanding production capacity, establishing manufacturing units and achieving carbon neutrality goals, the Japanese auto major said in its outlook released on Thursday.

MSIL expects its domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales to grow from 1.79 million units in 2023-24 (FY24) to 2.54 million units by 2030-31 (FY31), reflecting a 41.9 per cent increase, even as competition in the Indian market becomes "increasingly severe", SMC said.

SMC stated