Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 09:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Suzuki Motor Corporation to embark on Rs 69,200 crore India drive

Suzuki Motor Corporation to embark on Rs 69,200 crore India drive

MSIL expects its domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales to grow from 1.79 million units in 2023-24 (FY24) to 2.54 million units by 2030-31 (FY31)

Maruti Suzuki | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels
Premium

Maruti Suzuki | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) has unveiled an ambitious road map for India, earmarking ¥1,200 billion (₹69,201 crore) for its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) between FY26 and FY31. The corpus will be directed towards expanding production capacity, establishing manufacturing units and achieving carbon neutrality goals, the Japanese auto major said in its outlook released on Thursday.
 
MSIL expects its domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales to grow from 1.79 million units in 2023-24 (FY24) to 2.54 million units by 2030-31 (FY31), reflecting a 41.9 per cent increase, even as competition in the Indian market becomes "increasingly severe", SMC said.
 
SMC stated
Topics : Maruti Suzuki India passenger vehicle sales automobile industry Electric Vehicles

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon