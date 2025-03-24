Monday, March 24, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Tata AutoComp Systems acquires IAC Sweden to expand global operations

Tata AutoComp Systems acquires IAC Sweden to expand global operations

The acquisition is undergoing European regulatory approval, expected to be completed within two to three months

Tata AutoComp

The acquisition increases Tata AutoComp’s presence in Sweden and the European automotive sector (Photo: Company Website)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata AutoComp Systems, an Indian automotive components manufacturer, said on Monday that it would acquire International Automotive Components Group Sweden AB (IAC Sweden), a manufacturer of interior systems and components for the automotive industry, for an undisclosed sum.
 
IAC Sweden’s 2024 revenue was approximately $800 million (approximately Rs 6,841.6 crore). It had declared bankruptcy in June 2024 and has since been managed by a Swedish court-appointed administrator.
 
Although the deal size was not revealed, the company stated that this acquisition is a part of Tata AutoComp’s strategy to expand its global footprint and strengthen ties with European original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
   
The acquisition is undergoing European regulatory approval, expected to be completed within two to three months.
 
The acquisition increases Tata AutoComp’s presence in Sweden and the European automotive sector. With IAC Sweden, Tata AutoComp gains access to manufacturing capabilities, technology, and customer relationships in the premium automotive space. The integration will add to Tata AutoComp’s position as one of India’s largest automotive component manufacturers.

Also Read

Tata

Tata AutoComp to acquire IAC Sweden, strengthening European presence

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and pacer Khaleel Ahmed

IPL 2025: Ball tampering controversy - here's what happened in CSK-MI match

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

Bihar Board class 12 result: How to check scorecard through SMS, DigiLocker

Premiumliquor beer

Beer consumption in Maharashtra on a slow recovery amid high taxation

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Key parts of Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine never fulfilled: Kremlin

 
By incorporating IAC Sweden’s operations, Tata AutoComp plans to expand production capacity and introduce new product lines for international and Indian markets. The company intends to use its plants in India, China, and Sweden to offer interior design solutions tailored to regional requirements.
 
IAC Sweden will be integrated into the Tata AutoComp brand. The company plans to scale operations and explore additional business opportunities, particularly as demand for luxury vehicle interiors increases in India and other markets.
 
“This acquisition aligns with our long-term vision of expanding in global markets and strengthening our relationships with European OEMs,” said Arvind Goel, vice-chairman of Tata AutoComp Systems. “IAC Sweden has a legacy of delivering interior solutions, and as different technologies play out, the demand for luxurious interiors grows and presents us with an opportunity to serve the market and drive advancements in the automotive industry.”
 
Manoj Kolhatkar, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata AutoComp Systems, added, “This acquisition is a step in Tata AutoComp’s plan to expand its global presence and technology portfolio.”
 
Tata AutoComp intends to use the acquisition to align with industry changes, including Euro 7 emission standards, increased electrification, and growing demand for software-driven automotive designs.
 
IAC Sweden operates three production sites in Lassby, Fargelanda, and Skara, employing approximately 1,500 professionals. It supplies global automotive companies such as Volvo Cars, Volvo Trucks, and Scania, focusing on plastic moulding, high-precision painting, and interior component assembly.
 
Tata AutoComp continues to assess acquisition opportunities globally to align with its expansion plans. The company intends to develop interior solutions that address different regional requirements, using its facilities in India, China, and Europe. The acquisition of IAC Sweden is part of this strategy.

More From This Section

PremiumCars

Auto firms to raise prices from April as costs, regulations squeeze margins

PremiumCars

Used-car sales likely to outpace new ones in FY26 as demand surges

electric vehicle ev

IIT Madras takes the lead in India's eMobility with 15 govt projects

Cars

Cars set to get costlier from April as automakers announce price hikes

PremiumLamborghini

Italian super-luxury carmaker Lamborghini's India drive: Catch them young

Topics : Tata AutoComp Systems Automotive Component automotive industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon