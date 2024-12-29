Tata Motors' new EVs promise over 500 km range on a single charge

Tata Motors, leader in the passenger electric-vehicle (EV) market and which makes roughly one of every two passenger EVs sold in the country, has identified range as its biggest plank to fight competition.

Its new passenger EVs will go at least 500 km on a single charge, Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, told Business Standard.

The company has taken early steps in this direction. It has launched a 45 kWh Nexon EV with a range of 489 km, much above its earlier 325 km.

The new Curvv has a 500-km range.

This