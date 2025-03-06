Tesla entering India with much fanfare but latter a challenging mkt for EVs

Tesla is set to make its India debut with a 4,000-odd sq ft showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), one of the country’s most expensive commercial hubs. Reports suggest a preliminary rental agreement has been signed at Rs 35 lakh per month.

Since the news broke, there has been a debate on whether the Austin-based electric vehicle (EV) giant can succeed in the price-sensitive Indian market or will it need to compromise on profits. At 10,000 units a month, the Indian battery electric vehicle (BEV) market is, after all, relatively small.

The potential impact on domestic EV manufacturers, government