Home / Industry / Auto / US tariff impact: Indian auto parts exporters' margins may shrink

Apart from JLR, not much impact expected for vehicle exporters

According to the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the industry exported auto components worth $11.1 billion globally in the first half of FY25. Of this, nearly 28 per cent—valued at $3.67 billion—was shipped to the US.

Sohini DasDeepak Patel Mumbai/Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

The operating margins of Indian automobile component exporters are likely to compress by 125–150 basis points due to the Donald Trump administration's decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on certain automobile components as well as automobiles, citing a threat to US national security, according to market analysts. Currently, their operating margins are in the range of 12–12.5 per cent.
 
The share prices of major auto component makers fell sharply on Thursday. Sona BLW Precision Forgings dropped 5.89 per cent to Rs 467.15, while Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) declined 2.62 per cent to Rs 131.4. Tata Motors also saw
Topics : tariff US tariffs Auto parts Auto exports passenger vehicle exports

