Used car sales may surpass new vehicles in FY26; prices seen rising

In FY26, new car sales are expected to grow by 1-2 per cent or touch around 4.5-4.6 million units

The new car market touched a historic high of 4.2 million units in 2023-24, and this year is expected to end on a flat note

Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Used car sales may surge ahead of new cars in 2025-26, say industry insiders. As demand rises, the average selling price of used cars, too, is set to increase.
 
India’s used car market, which has been growing steadily at 10-12 per cent over the last 2-3 years, is expected to reach $40 billion in FY26. This translates into an expected 6.5-7 million used car sales in terms of volumes, said Niraj Singh, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at Spinny, a leading used car platform. The domestic new car market is expected to be around $43 billion or so during
