Used car sales may surpass new vehicles in FY26; prices seen rising

Used car sales may surge ahead of new cars in 2025-26, say industry insiders. As demand rises, the average selling price of used cars, too, is set to increase.

India’s used car market, which has been growing steadily at 10-12 per cent over the last 2-3 years, is expected to reach $40 billion in FY26. This translates into an expected 6.5-7 million used car sales in terms of volumes, said Niraj Singh, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at Spinny, a leading used car platform. The domestic new car market is expected to be around $43 billion or so during