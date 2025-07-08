Uttar Pradesh plans ₹700 cr EV park near freight corridor in Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh is planning to develop an electric vehicles (EV) park worth ₹700 crore in Kanpur, flanking the dedicated freight corridor (DFC), in order to leverage its position as the number one state in EV sales.

The project will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, and will span 500 acres. The UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) will anchor the EV park’s development, as part of the Kanpur Metropolitan Development Vision 2030.

The park will comprise manufacturing units for electric motors, chassis, steel parts and lithium ion cells, along with plants for assembling lithium ion batteries, chargers, controllers