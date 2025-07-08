Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Uttar Pradesh plans ₹700 cr EV park near freight corridor in Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh plans ₹700 cr EV park near freight corridor in Kanpur

The project will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, and will span 500 acres

Electric Vehicles
premium

An integrated EV components cluster is also being developed to promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh is planning to develop an electric vehicles (EV) park worth ₹700 crore in Kanpur, flanking the dedicated freight corridor (DFC), in order to leverage its position as the number one state in EV sales. 
 
The project will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, and will span 500 acres. The UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) will anchor the EV park’s development, as part of the Kanpur Metropolitan Development Vision 2030. 
 
The park will comprise manufacturing units for electric motors, chassis, steel parts and lithium ion cells, along with plants for assembling lithium ion batteries, chargers, controllers
Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicles EV market
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon