Airport operators, AAI flag concerns over proposed service quality norms

There’s much action on the ground for matters related to the sky. It stems from the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India’s (Aera’s) intent to enforce uniform service quality standards — a move airport operators are raising strong concerns over.
It started with Aera issuing a draft consultation paper on August 18, seeking to create a national framework for quality, continuity, and reliability of services across Indian airports. Airport operators fear if the norm comes into play, it would cause significant disruption. The proposed framework, they argued, has impractical provisions, disproportionate penalties, the potential for financial and contractual disputes, and