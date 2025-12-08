Monday, December 08, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Airport operators likely to seek compensation from IndiGo for biz loss

Airport operators likely to seek compensation from IndiGo for biz loss

As many as 1,149 flights cancelled between Dec 3 and 8 at Delhi airport. On Dec 5, all 464 flights from the airport cancelled

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Private airport operators, who are assessing revenue loss due to the unprecedented cancellation of nearly 4,500 flights by IndiGo last week, are having discussions internally on claiming compensation from the airline.
 
“Yes, we are having discussions amongst the senior management on whether we should look at compensation for the loss of business. We have a symbiotic relationship and it is a sensitive issue. Let the crisis get over and flight operations stabilise, then we will take a final call. We will get a complete picture once all flights are back, which might take some few days,” says a senior executive
