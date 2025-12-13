IndiGo crisis: Flight cuts likely to disrupt December hotel bookings

Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 12:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chains hope for revival as stabilisation measures kick in

Roshni ShekharAkshara Srivastava Mumbai/ New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 12:23 AM IST

Hotel chains are bracing for a 10-15 per cent drop in December forecasts after thousands of IndiGo flights were cancelled over the past week following a government-mandated 10 per cent cut in flight operations. The turbulence in the sector over the IndiGo crisis has led to a spree of hotel room cancellations at the start of what is usually a peak month for the industry.
 
“Typically, cancellations in these markets hover around 2 per cent, but during the peak of the disruption this climbed to roughly 10-15 per cent for a short period,” said Rahul Deb Banerjee, chief operating officer
