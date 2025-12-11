IndiGo crisis: Travel operators ramp up capacities for faster refunds

Online travel operators (OTAs) MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip and Cleartrip, among others, have increased their capacities by expanding human support and technology to enable quick refunds or rescheduling of traveller bookings amid a massive surge in inquiries due to IndiGo flight cancellations.

MakeMyTrip, for instance, has already credited over Rs 150 crore to its customers through their original mode of payment, covering almost 96 per cent of the overall cancellation volume as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson from the NASDAQ-listed company stated that for flights cancelled by the airline, the refunds are being processed in coordination with IndiGo. Ixigo, on the other