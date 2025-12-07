Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 11:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo may face penalties if non-compliance is deliberate: Experts

IndiGo may face penalties if non-compliance is deliberate: Experts

The revised FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitation Rules) rules entered their second and final phase on November 1, activating seven clauses deferred during July's rollout

Indigo has also told the DGCA that of the 1,232 flight cancellations in November, 755 were specifically due to the lack of sufficient pilots that were needed to implement the new duty hour norms. (Photo: Reuters)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Budget airline IndiGo could face its toughest regulatory action yet if aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) concludes that the airline deliberately did not have enough pilots on its rosters to successfully implement the revised pilot duty norms, legal experts said.
 
“If DGCA concludes that the carrier wilfully delayed a mandated safety-related roster change, the consequences become qualitatively harsher,” said Raheel Patel, partner, Gandhi Law Associates.
 
The revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) Rules entered their second and final phase on November 1, activating seven clauses deferred during July’s rollout.
 
Phase II tightened limits on pilot duty during
