IndiGo now sole operator on 60.4% of India's domestic air routes

IndiGo is now the sole airline on a staggering 60.4 per cent of India’s domestic routes, up from just 22.3 per cent a decade ago, underscoring why its operational meltdown has effectively paralysed air travel across the country.

The overall 10-year data, shared by aviation analytics firm Cirium, reveals a fundamental shift from competitive distribution to extreme concentration.

That dominance is evident on some of the country’s busiest corridors. Consider the Chennai-Coimbatore and Kolkata-Hyderabad routes, which together saw 927 scheduled flights last month (472 and 455, respectively). Or take the Chennai-Tiruchchirappalli and Ahmedabad-Hyderabad sectors, which recorded a combined 688 flights