Monday, December 08, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo now sole operator on 60.4% of India's domestic air routes

IndiGo now sole operator on 60.4% of India's domestic air routes

How one carrier's meltdown can paralyze a nation's air travel-and why regulators are watching

IndiGo, Bird Strike
premium

Today, the Air India Group and IndiGo cumulatively fly more than 9 out of 10 domestic passengers every month, underscoring how much hinges on the performance of these two carriers.

Deepak Patel
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo is now the sole airline on a staggering 60.4 per cent of India’s domestic routes, up from just 22.3 per cent a decade ago, underscoring why its operational meltdown has effectively paralysed air travel across the country.
 
The overall 10-year data, shared by aviation analytics firm Cirium, reveals a fundamental shift from competitive distribution to extreme concentration.
 
That dominance is evident on some of the country’s busiest corridors. Consider the Chennai-Coimbatore and Kolkata-Hyderabad routes, which together saw 927 scheduled flights last month (472 and 455, respectively). Or take the Chennai-Tiruchchirappalli and Ahmedabad-Hyderabad sectors, which recorded a combined 688 flights
Topics : Aviation IndiGo IndiGo Airlines Aviation industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon