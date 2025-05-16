Friday, May 16, 2025 | 08:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Mumbai airport appoints Indo Thai as interim handler after Celebi exit

Mumbai airport appoints Indo Thai as interim handler after Celebi exit

After Celebi's security clearance was revoked, MIAL names Indo Thai as interim ground handler at Mumbai airport and will float a tender to appoint a permanent operator

MIAL also announced that within the next three days, it will launch a Request for Proposal (RFP) process to onboard a long-term ground handling partner. The new operator is expected to be appointed within the next three months

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Following the revocation of Celebi Aviation’s security clearance by India’s aviation security regulator, Mumbai airport operator MIAL has temporarily handed over ground handling duties to Indo Thai Airport Services and will soon float a tender to appoint a permanent service provider.
 
The tendering process will be concluded within three months, said Adani Group-led Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).
 
Istanbul-headquartered Celebi was operating at nine airports in India, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.
 
On Thursday, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked the company’s security clearance, citing national security concerns. In response, Celebi stated that only
Topics : Mumbai airport Airports security

