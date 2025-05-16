Mumbai airport appoints Indo Thai as interim handler after Celebi exit

Following the revocation of Celebi Aviation’s security clearance by India’s aviation security regulator, Mumbai airport operator MIAL has temporarily handed over ground handling duties to Indo Thai Airport Services and will soon float a tender to appoint a permanent service provider.

The tendering process will be concluded within three months, said Adani Group-led Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).

Istanbul-headquartered Celebi was operating at nine airports in India, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.

On Thursday, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked the company’s security clearance, citing national security concerns. In response, Celebi stated that only