Ready to set up plant in India if it gets 200-aircraft order: Embraer

The company estimates India will require at least 500 aircraft in this segment over the next 20 years, driven by growing connectivity needs beyond metro routes and into Tier-II and Tier-III cities

Currently, Embraer has plane manufacturing facilities in Brazil and the USA.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer said it could increase component sourcing from India and may set up a final assembly line (FAL) in the country if it secures orders totalling around 200 planes, the company’s head of Asia Pacific, Raul Villaron, told Business Standard in an interview on Monday.
 
“India presents a vast opportunity for regional jets in the 80-to-150 seat segment. If we are able to close orders for about 200 aircraft, it would make strong business sense for us to localise more aggressively—including establishing a final assembly line and expanding our supplier base here,” said Villaron, who also holds
