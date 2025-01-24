Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / 21% of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts turned inoperative by Dec

21% of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts turned inoperative by Dec

Number of such accounts stands at 110 million

Jan Dhan
Premium

ILLUSTRATION: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty

Harsh Kumar Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than one in every five accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has turned inoperative by December 2024, despite the finance ministry’s push to make them operational by fast-tracking the verification process, according to a government official. This translates to approximately 110 million inoperative accounts.
 
A bank account is classified as “inoperative” if there are no “customer-induced transactions” for a continuous period of 24 months. Inoperative Jan Dhan accounts rose from 19 per cent of total accounts in March 2024 to 21 per cent in December that year.
 
Bank of Baroda has the highest number of inoperative
Topics : Jan Dhan Jan Dhan accounts Jan Dhan Yojana Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon