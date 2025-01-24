21% of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts turned inoperative by Dec

More than one in every five accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has turned inoperative by December 2024, despite the finance ministry’s push to make them operational by fast-tracking the verification process, according to a government official. This translates to approximately 110 million inoperative accounts.

A bank account is classified as “inoperative” if there are no “customer-induced transactions” for a continuous period of 24 months. Inoperative Jan Dhan accounts rose from 19 per cent of total accounts in March 2024 to 21 per cent in December that year.

Bank of Baroda has the highest number of inoperative