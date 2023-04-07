close

Improved margins likely to deliver better bottom-line for banks

The improved asset quality and high provisioning cover have helped reduce credit costs and provide benefits to the bottom line

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 9:05 PM IST
Benefitting from the economic rebound, banks are expected to report a healthy bottom-line and asset quality profile in the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23).
The net profit of listed commercial banks is projected to grow by an average 43.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q4FY23 amid better net interest margins (NIMs) and declining credit costs. This is based on a combined assessment of analyst estimates for 17 banks on Bloomberg database.
The net profit of public sector banks is expected to show marked improvement -- up 84.7 per cent YoY. Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal said earnings growth is
Topics : Banks | Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

