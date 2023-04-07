Improved margins likely to deliver better bottom-line for banks

The net profit of public sector banks is expected to show marked improvement -- up 84.7 per cent YoY. Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal said earnings growth is

The net profit of listed commercial banks is projected to grow by an average 43.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q4FY23 amid better net interest margins (NIMs) and declining credit costs. This is based on a combined assessment of analyst estimates for 17 banks on Bloomberg database.