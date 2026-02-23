Banks may invest ₹7 trillion in G-secs in FY27 amid rising deposit base

He said that bank deposit growth is projected at 10–12 per cent in FY27, implying incremental accretions of around Rs 30 trillion. As banks maintain about 25 per cent of deposits in SLR assets, this translates into potential investments of roughly Rs 7 trillion in government bonds.

While speaking at the IIMK-NSE 3rd Annual Conference on Macroeconomics, Banking and Finance, he said, “We expect bank deposit growth of about 10–12 per cent in FY27, which would mean incremental deposits of roughly Rs 30 trillion. With around a quarter of deposits going into SLR, that translates into close to Rs 7 trillion of demand for government bonds. Long-term demand should also pick up as pension funds come back, and Bloomberg index inclusion will add to flows. So supply should get absorbed.”

Jhingan said the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond is expected to remain capped below 7 per cent during the financial year.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.70 per cent on Monday, against the previous close of 6.72 per cent.

While the combined gross supply of around Rs 30 trillion of central and state government bonds is expected to be absorbed by the market, the central bank may still need to conduct open market operations (OMO) to address the system’s liquidity requirements.

Jhingan said the central bank is likely to undertake OMO purchases of around Rs 2 trillion during the year, primarily for liquidity management rather than to directly influence bond yields.

However, a section of the market expects a larger infusion of durable liquidity — at least Rs 5 trillion — in FY27 to ensure that core system liquidity does not fall below 1 per cent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) by March 2027, from 2.3 per cent as of February 6, 2026.

Market participants said OMO purchases are likely to remain the primary instrument for such liquidity infusion, particularly amid elevated bond supply.

“In FY27, RBI will need to infuse durable liquidity of at least Rs 5 trillion to ensure that core liquidity surplus doesn’t dip below 1 per cent of NDTL by March 2027 from 2.3 per cent of NDTL as of February 6, 2026. The liquidity infusion tool is likely to be OMO purchases as this will address some of the adverse demand-supply dynamics facing the bond market,” according to a report by IDFC First Bank.

“We expect 10-year G-sec yields to range between 6.70 per cent and 6.85 per cent in FY27,” the report said.