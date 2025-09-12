Banks may turn to domestic bond market in H2FY26 for Tier-II bonds

Banks, which tapped the domestic debt capital market aggressively last year (FY25) through infrastructure bonds as deposit growth was running behind loan growth, have had a lacklustre first six months in FY26, raising just over Rs 1,700 crore — mostly through Tier-II bonds. In the same period last year, banks, including state-owned and private sector banks had raised over Rs 87,000 crore.

Although the pipeline for the second half of the year looks slightly better than the first, banks — among the largest borrowers in the domestic debt capital market — are expected to raise funds primarily through Tier-II bonds.