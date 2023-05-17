Banks seek one more year to prepare for ECL reporting on stressed assets

Banks have sought one more year from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to develop risk models, gather data and test before the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) regime for stressed asset provision begins on April 1, 2025.
Senior bank executives said technical capacity building will include systems and skills development. While internal work has begun on developing models with the help of experts, it is going to take more time for gathering data and assessing impact while transitioning from the Incurred Loss Approach banks use now.
Banks, given their robust bottom line, can absorb any financial burden for the transition to ECL over a period, said the exe. The RBI has indicated a five-year glide path for a complete shift to ECL.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or