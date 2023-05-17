close

Banks seek one more year to prepare for ECL reporting on stressed assets

Banking regulator has indicated five-year glide path for shift to new system

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 6:21 PM IST
Banks have sought one more year from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to develop risk models, gather data and test before the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) regime for stressed asset provision begins on April 1, 2025.
Senior bank executives said technical capacity building will include systems and skills development. While internal work has begun on developing models with the help of experts, it is going to take more time for gathering data and assessing impact while transitioning from the Incurred Loss Approach banks use now.
Banks, given their robust bottom line, can absorb any financial burden for the transition to ECL over a period, said the exe. The RBI has indicated a five-year glide path for a complete shift to ECL.
Topics : Indian banking sector Risk management credit risk

First Published: May 17 2023 | 6:21 PM IST

Banks seek one more year to prepare for ECL reporting on stressed assets

Business Standard
