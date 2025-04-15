External audit finds Rs 1,979 crore hit for IndusInd Bank on derivatives

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday said that the external agency — PwC — appointed to validate the findings of its internal review has identified discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio and estimated a negative impact of ₹1,979 crore as of June 30, 2024. The bank said it received the report from the external agency on April 15.

