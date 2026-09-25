IBBI gives professionals more time to report personal guarantor cases

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has given debt resolution professionals three more months up to December end to report personal guarantors’ insolvency cases, a second extension of the due date after professionals sought more time for compliance, showed an official order.

The IBBI circular dated September 24 said that last date for submission of forms related to personal guarantor insolvency resolution proceedings has been extended due to practical difficulties faced by stakeholders and the transitional time required.

IBBI had in March mandated filing of electronic forms on its e-platform for monitoring debt resolution of personal guarantors to companies. The regulator had earlier extended the deadline by three months till September 30, 2026.

Earlier, resolution professionals used to submit periodic information regarding the insolvency resolution process to the Board through emails, which was considered time-consuming and inefficient.

IBBI had introduced six forms covering the stages spanning admission, repayment plan, implementation and quarterly reporting for better monitoring and accuracy of the process.

Industry experts said that the additional window for submitting the forms should allow professionals to address operational or technical challenges, streamline their internal processes and ensure that the information submitted is complete and accurate.

Penalties for late filing or modification of these forms will now be levied only after December 31, 2026.

Through a separate order, IBBI introduced a fee for delayed filing of liquidation forms to strengthen compliance discipline in liquidation.

Forms due to be filed by September 30, 2026 or before would be accompanied by a fee of Rs 500 with applicable GST per month for the period of delayed filing, the IBBI said.

Experts said IBBI is enforcing timely compliance. In December 2025, the regulator notified fees for delayed filing of corporate debt resolution forms.

“The fact that the fee will apply to forms submitted late due to correction or updation is also significant, as compliance does not end with the initial submission. Professionals will need to ensure that any subsequent modifications are also undertaken within the prescribed timelines. Overall, the measure reinforces the importance of timely reporting and can help bring greater consistency to the implementation of the revised liquidation reporting framework,” said Subodh Dandawate, Associate Director, Regulatory Advisory, Nexdigm - a consulting firm.