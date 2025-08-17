SBI to Canara Bank: Some PSBs raise home loan rates to shield margins

Some public sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, and Bank of India, are increasing the spread on home loans for new customers to protect margins. While they have passed on policy repo rate cuts to borrowers, the reductions in savings and term deposit rates have yet to generate substantive gains.

A senior SBI executive said the slight tweak (hike) in home loan rates is due to a reduction in business discount, while the risk premium remains unchanged. The move is partly aimed at protecting the net interest margin (NIM) during a phase