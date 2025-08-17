Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI to Canara Bank: Some PSBs raise home loan rates to shield margins

SBI to Canara Bank: Some PSBs raise home loan rates to shield margins

Senior State Bank of India executive said the slight tweak (hike) in rates for home loans was on account of reduction in business discount. Risk premium remains the same

A senior SBI executive said the slight tweak (hike) in home loan rates is due to a reduction in business discount, while the risk premium remains unchanged.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Some public sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, and Bank of India, are increasing the spread on home loans for new customers to protect  margins. While they have passed on policy repo rate cuts to borrowers, the reductions in savings and term deposit rates have yet to generate  substantive gains.
 
A senior SBI executive said the slight tweak (hike) in home loan rates is due to a reduction in business discount, while the risk premium remains unchanged. The move is partly aimed at protecting the net interest margin (NIM) during a phase
