Public sector banks take up tech upgrade to streamline operations

Public sector banks (PSBs) have started undertaking comprehensive technological upgradation in the geographical information system (GIS) and jurisdictional data dictionary (JDD) applications used by banks, according to a government source. This would help streamline workflows, strengthen user management, and provide actionable data insights to enhance efficiency across banking networks.

“The upgraded systems are expected to enable smoother data updates and make it easier to locate and navigate banking outlets across the country. As part of the exercise, comprehensive data collection for bank branches and automated teller machines (ATMs) — including precise geographic coordinates — has been completed in