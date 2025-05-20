Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Banking / Punjab & Sind Bank, IoB chiefs likely to get extended tenures soon

Punjab & Sind Bank, IoB chiefs likely to get extended tenures soon

"Granting extension of tenures to PSB & IOB MDs is at a final stage. Both MDs have two years of services left. The final notification will come soon," said the source

The Ministry of Finance needs to identify candidates for 25 key leadership positions across major public-sector financial institutions this year

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

The Union government is likely to extend tenures of managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) of Punjab & Sind Bank and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), said a senior government official on the condition of anonymity. While the tenure of Punjab & Sind Bank MD & CEO Swarup Kumar Saha ends on June 2, IOB’s Ajay Kumar Srivastava service concludes on December 31. 
 
“Granting extension of tenures to Punjab & Sind Bank & IOB MDs is at final stage. Both MDs have two years of service left. The final notification will come soon,” the source said. 
 
Saha took charge
