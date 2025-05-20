Punjab & Sind Bank, IoB chiefs likely to get extended tenures soon

The Union government is likely to extend tenures of managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) of Punjab & Sind Bank and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), said a senior government official on the condition of anonymity. While the tenure of Punjab & Sind Bank MD & CEO Swarup Kumar Saha ends on June 2, IOB’s Ajay Kumar Srivastava service concludes on December 31.

“Granting extension of tenures to Punjab & Sind Bank & IOB MDs is at final stage. Both MDs have two years of service left. The final notification will come soon,” the source said.

Saha took charge