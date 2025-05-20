Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndusInd Bank likely to report loss in Q4 weighed by accounting lapses

IndusInd Bank likely to report loss in Q4 weighed by accounting lapses

Derivative portfolio losses and MFI income discrepancies may result in a Rs 200 crore Q4FY25 net loss and a structural hit to core margins, say analysts

In Q3FY25, the bank had reported a net profit of Rs 1,402 crore, down 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to a sharp rise in provisions, driven by slippages in the microfinance portfolio. In Q4FY24, the bank’s net profit stood at Rs 2,349 crore.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank, reeling from multiple accounting lapses, is likely to report a net loss in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), weighed down by ₹2,000 crore hit to its profit and loss account due to discrepancies discovered in its derivatives portfolio. The bank will report its Q4 and FY25 earnings on Wednesday (May 21).
 
According to a consensus estimate of 12 analysts polled by Bloomberg, the bank is expected to report a net loss of over ₹200 crore in Q4FY25.
 
Additionally, its net interest margin (NIM) is expected to contract sharply due to the various
