Recent decline in headcount not because of use of tech, AI: SBI official

The decline in State Bank of India ’s (SBI) employee headcount over the years is due to disproportionate hiring compared to annual retirements, rather than technological advancements, including artificial intelligence (AI)-driven interventions, a senior SBI official said on Thursday.

According to Nitin Chugh, deputy managing director and head – digital banking and transformation, SBI, “Our overall staff strength has marginally come down and it has nothing to do with technology.” Chugh was speaking at the Microsoft AI Industry Boardroom – BFSI Edition.

“Generally, what we do is, we replace the retiring population with intakes every year. In some years,