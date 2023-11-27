Small and medium Reits: Most players ready for a switch to new Sebi rules

While the markets regulator has kept the option of migration to the newly-announced Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM Reits) framework voluntary, most players in this space have shown an inclination towards making the shift.

On Saturday the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approved the concept of SM Reit, allowing existing fractional ownership platforms for real estate with assets of at least Rs 50 crore to come under the regulatory fold.

“It is entirely optional. There are a large number of platforms who are operating under a company structure. They are free to do that. There is nothing that is going to mandate them to come here. If they wish to come into the Reit structure,