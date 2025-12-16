Six private sector candidates apply for Canara Bank MD & CEO role

For the first time, six candidates from the private sector have applied for the post of Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of public sector lender Canara Bank. Interviews are scheduled for December 22, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“A total of 19 candidates have applied for the top post, including one from State Bank of India, 12 from other public sector banks, and six from private sector banks,” one source said. The interviews for all applicants will be conducted by the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), they added.

The tenure of current MD