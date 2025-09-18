Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SMBC becomes Yes Bank's largest shareholder, nominates two directors

SMBC becomes Yes Bank's largest shareholder, nominates two directors

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation has acquired a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank from SBI and others, becoming its largest shareholder and nominating two board directors

SBI and seven other private banks, which had invested in Yes Bank during its reconstruction phase in March 2020, collectively sold their 20 per cent stake to SMBC for Rs 13,482 crore.

Mumbai
Sep 18 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has become the largest shareholder of private sector lender Yes Bank after completing the acquisition of a 20 per cent stake through a secondary purchase of shares from State Bank of India (SBI) and other lenders that had participated in the bank’s reconstruction scheme in March 2020.
 
SBI will continue to be a major shareholder with over 10 per cent holding in the bank.
 
Following SMBC’s stake acquisition, Shinichiro Nishino and Rajeev Veeravalli Kannan, nominee directors of SMBC, joined the Yes Bank board as non-executive and non-independent directors with effect from September 18. Separately,
Topics : YES Bank Banking Industry private sector banks
