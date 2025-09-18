SMBC becomes Yes Bank's largest shareholder, nominates two directors

Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has become the largest shareholder of private sector lender Yes Bank after completing the acquisition of a 20 per cent stake through a secondary purchase of shares from State Bank of India (SBI) and other lenders that had participated in the bank’s reconstruction scheme in March 2020.

SBI will continue to be a major shareholder with over 10 per cent holding in the bank.

Following SMBC’s stake acquisition, Shinichiro Nishino and Rajeev Veeravalli Kannan, nominee directors of SMBC, joined the Yes Bank board as non-executive and non-independent directors with effect from September 18. Separately,