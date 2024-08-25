Business Standard
12 industrial parks worth Rs 25,000 crore await Union Cabinet nod

To attract Rs 1.5 trn investment in boost to manufacturing

The Union Cabinet is expected to approve 12 industrial parks in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab, with a project cost of around ~25,000 crore, people aware of the matter said.
These projects are expected to attract investment to the tune of around Rs 1.5 trillion, one of the persons told Business Standard.

These industrial parks will function more like industrial cities, where residential and commercial setups will co-exist.

This is part of the government’s initiative to attract foreign investment, boost domestic manufacturing and spur employment generation.

The approval of the Union Cabinet can come as early as this week.

