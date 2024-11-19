4.8 mn weddings boost business for jewellery, apparel, auto, and hotels

The wedding season is in full swing, and an estimated 4.8 million couples are expected to tie the knot before the year draws to a close. For sectors such as jewellery, apparel, hotels, and even automobiles, this season has created a ripple effect, turning what might have been a sluggish year for many businesses into one of strong recovery.

The apparel industry, which faced significant challenges earlier in the year, is now experiencing a revival. Store visits had started to increase during the festive months, beginning with Navratri, and now weddings are providing an added boost.

“Wedding demand is higher