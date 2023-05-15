50 months on average: Delayed patent examinations stifle inventors

For Jindal, who runs an electronics hardware security startup Chipspirit Technologies, this was his first experience with Indian patent filing. He says the solution was developed a year ago, but the legal, financial, and other technical requisites for filing the patent, while managing the day-to-day business of the firm took it till March this year to draft the appl

According to a recent study by tech industry body Nasscom, the average pendency time for a final decision on patent applications in India was about 50 months, based on the latest data of 2021. The pendency time in India is thrice that of Japan.