Adani Group to shift grounded planes to smaller airports for parking space

The Adani Group currently manages the airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram. It is also building Navi Mumbai airport | Representative Photo: Unsplash.com

The Adani Group is engaged in discussions with the government to relocate a significant number of grounded planes to smaller airports in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram to free valuable parking space at its major airports like in Mumbai.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) reported in December that 24 aircraft were currently grounded at Mumbai airport. Among them, 15 planes belong to Go First and Jet Airways, both airlines went bankrupt in May 2023 and April 2019, respectively.

"We are working with the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and MoCA to come out with guidelines (regarding the matter of shifting grounded planes).