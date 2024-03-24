Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Adani Group to shift grounded planes to smaller airports for parking space

MoCA informed Lok Sabha last year that 164 aircraft were grounded across 15 airports

Flight, plane, Airplane
Premium

The Adani Group currently manages the airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram. It is also building Navi Mumbai airport | Representative Photo: Unsplash.com

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Adani Group is engaged in discussions with the government to relocate a significant number of grounded planes to smaller airports in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram to free valuable parking space at its major airports like in Mumbai.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) reported in December that 24 aircraft were currently grounded at Mumbai airport. Among them, 15 planes belong to Go First and Jet Airways, both airlines went bankrupt in May 2023 and April 2019, respectively.

"We are working with the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and MoCA to come out with guidelines (regarding the matter of shifting grounded planes).

Also Read

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Air India to reinstate 100% of its long-grounded fleet since Tata takeover

Adani group said to be in talks to exit FMCG joint venture with Wilmar

LS polls highlights: Bihar leader Pappu Yadav joins Congress in Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress, DMK finalise seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu

India has robust regulatory framework for seafood units: Commerce min

Govt extends export ban on onion to increase domestic availability

Russia's oil-exporting machine finally getting snarled by sanctions

Office space demand to rise 35% in 6 cities; double in Hyderabad: Colliers

India-US successfully resolve all seven pending WTO disputes bilaterally

Topics : Adani Group Planes Airports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon